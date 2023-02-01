Cold case arrest made in 2016 Warren Inn Apartments murder

BEAUMONT, Calif. (WALA) - An arrest has been made in a murder case from March 2016, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD on Wednesday announced that Christopher Rafael Hodoh, 39, was arrested in Beaumont, Calif., and will be extradited to Mobile for the murder of 21-year-old Darius Mose.

Mose was killed March 23, 2016 at the Warren Inn Apartments on Airport Boulevard.

The Riverside County Jail record shows that the Beaumont Police Department pulled Hodoh over on Monday for driving under the influence and after running his information found he was wanted for murder in Mobile.

