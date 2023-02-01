Advertise With Us
Countdown to the big game with Mark Schlereth

By Joe Emer
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 3-Time Super Bowl Champion & NFL broadcasting veteran Mark Schlereth shares his play by play for the big game day.

The countdown to the big game is on and you may be selecting recipes and gearing up for the biggest sporting event of the year!

Mark Schlereth talks about his own:

•Planning & Preparation

•Entertainment Options

•Menu

•Predictions & Picks

Mark Schlereth

Three-time Super Bowl champion and NFL broadcasting veteran Mark Schlereth joined FOX Sports in July 2017 as a FOX NFL game analyst and an FS1 studio analyst covering the NFL. Prior to joining FOX, Schlereth, a former NFL Pro Bowler, served as an ESPN studio analyst for 16 years, in addition to various radio hosting duties.

