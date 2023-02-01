Fairhope 4th-grader getting a Magic Moments trip to NYC

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a very special day for a student at Fairhope East Elementary Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Not only was it her birthday but she found out in front of her whole class that she was being awarded her very own Magic Moment with a dream trip to New York City.

Before the surprise was sprung, Brian Harold talked about the challenges his daughter, Ally faces to many of her classmates.

“In a lot of ways, Ally’s stronger than a lot of us could ever even imagine because just to do the things like, just to run a little bit faster of to jump…even jump at all, she has to work so hard every single day to get there and as hard as she works, the improvements she gets are just little by little, but she doesn’t get discouraged. She keeps working and trying so hard,” Harold explained.

Birmingham-Based Magic Moments was on site to give Ally the great news and to make it special, the class had to be involved. As Ally walked through the doors to the gym, the look on her face showed her surprise as her classmates cheered for her.

Ally Harold (front and center) was surrounded by family as Fairhope East Elementary and Magic Moments announced she'll be going to New York City (Hal Scheurich)

Ally, who turned 10 Wednesday was born with a life-threatening illness called Nemaline Myopathy which slows muscle development and makes it difficult to breath. She’s dreamed of going to New York City and she was nominated to Magic Moments several months ago with the hope this day would come.

“She was shocked. I think she’s overwhelmed,” said Ally’s mother, Lori Harold. “A little surprised but more overwhelmed.”

Ally was taken aback by all the fuss but excited to get the great news and have her family around her to share in the excitement. She was already thinking about what she’ll do on the trip and the stories she’d bring home with her.

“Uhm, probably about the Broadway shows and about the baseball game,” Ally said. “Seeing the shows and seeing how the characters tell the story.”

Ally’s younger brother, Braden was happy for his sister and is going on the trip with her, making it extra special.

“I’m just glad for her that she gets her wish now,” Braden said.

Ally plans to go to the top of the Statue of Liberty, see some Broadway Shows and watch the Mets play the Pirates during the trip in August. Magic Moments has granted Alabama children more than 5,000 wishes since 1984 to those who are diagnosed with chronic life-threatening illnesses.

---

