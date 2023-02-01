Gulf Coast Spotlight: Infirmary Health Heart Screening

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jill Everson, Director Infirmary Fitness Centers, joined Joe and Chelsey on FOX10 Midday. FOX10 and Infirmary Health are partnering once again for a free heart screening for the first 100 people on February 10, 2023. It takes place 8-11a.m. at their Pro Health, Thomas and North Baldwin locations. Blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol will also be checked.

Visit this website for more information.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.