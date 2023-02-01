Local law enforcement agencies asking for clarity on permitless carry law

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The permitless carry law in Alabama is only about a month old but law enforcement agencies in Mobile are already seeing problems.

“I don’t think there’s a real clear understanding of where we’re at,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

Under the new law Alabama residents aren’t required to have a permit for a concealed handgun. Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine have some questions about penalties for breaking the law.

“Depending on which rule you violate depends on which class misdemeanor you’re going to be charged with which makes no sense because they’re all violations of the same law,” said Burch.

For example, bringing a gun into a place like a courthouse would be a class c misdemeanor while touching your gun during a traffic stop would be a class a misdemeanor.

“It needs to be one statute,” added Prine. ”If you violate any condition of that statute to include the ones that’s already part of the act there’s one charge for it.”

A busy Mardi Gras season coming. Burch and Prine are urging people not to bring their weapons downtown and to avoid settling problems with gunshots.

“That’s for self-protections or protecting one’s family. However, should something happen, and you choose to engage with another individual chances are you’re probably going to be shot by law enforcement as well because we don’t know who the actors are,” said Burch. “We just know there’s two people shooting guns.”

Burch did mention that attorneys with the Alabama Sheriff’s Association are lobbying in Montgomery to clear up this law. We did reach out to state representative Shane Stringer to ask about any potential amendments but have not heard back.

