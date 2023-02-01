Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man arrested for stealing motorhome

Charles Elliot
Charles Elliot(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after stealing a motorhome early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said they responded to Dawes Road in reference to a stolen motorhome at 12:00 a.m.

Authorities said upon arrival, they discovered Semmes Police had Charles Elliot, 59, in custody.

Elliot was booked and charged with first degree theft of property.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ally Harold (front and center) was surrounded by family as Fairhope East Elementary and Magic...
Fairhope 4th-grader getting a Magic Moments trip to NYC
Joel Hamilton from Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo plans several events
Joel Hamilton from Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
Joel Hamilton from Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
Rev. David Edwards Jr. on Tyre Nichols
Rev. David Edwards Jr. on Tyre Nichols
James Pritchard
1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub