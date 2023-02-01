Man arrested for stealing motorhome

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after stealing a motorhome early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said they responded to Dawes Road in reference to a stolen motorhome at 12:00 a.m.

Authorities said upon arrival, they discovered Semmes Police had Charles Elliot, 59, in custody.

Elliot was booked and charged with first degree theft of property.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.