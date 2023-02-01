Mobile County Sheriff disagrees with new law that allows early release for prison inmates

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of prison inmates across the state have been released early thanks to a new law.

In Mobile County, more than thirty violent offenders now free.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch isn’t too happy about it.

Sheriff Burch says this includes at least three murder convictions.

He says the inmates will be taken to the county they were convicted in, which means a large number of former inmates could all be together in one place.

He feels the public’s safety was not a factor in this new law.

“Release the low level offenders not your murderers and rapists,” Sheriff Burch said. “You’re releasing the worst of the worst back into the community.”

A mass release of up to 400 Alabama Department of Correction inmates started Tuesday, more than thirty from Mobile County.

Sheriff Burch says the ones being freed were charged with some of the worst crimes.

“When I see at least three on here for murder, couple for manslaughter, several rapes, that’s not the people we need just released back upon our community,” he said.

Under the law, before an inmate is released a victim’s family has to be notified first.

Sheriff Burch feels this is a disservice to the families who fought so hard for justice.

“I just think it’s unjust for the victim’s families when someone is taken from you, you’ve gone through a trial, a sentence has been given, and then to learn that because of some legislators they decided to change the sentencing guidelines and let these people out early,” Sheriff Burch said.

An inmate will also have to be fitted for an ankle monitor and frequently meet with their parole officer.

The new law is suppose to cut down on overcrowding in prisons.

Several inmates’ release was held up Tuesday because of a lack of notification to the families.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.