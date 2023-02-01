Mobile plans new training center for police, fire-rescue workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Tuesday voted for a nearly $1 million contract with a company to design a new public safety training center for police and fire-rescue recruits.

Goodwyn Mills Cawood will received $997,207 for the design and construction administration of the facility.

Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste told FOX10 News that it is an opportunity to provide better facilities for newly hired police and fire-rescue workers.

“We’re trying to make sure that we’re using the space that we have for training in a more efficient manner, to make sure that we’re providing quality training environments. … So the ultimate goal the everything that you see at your current fire academy and everything that you see at the police academy, all of that will be merged into one.”

Battiste said it too soon to say what the total cost would be, how long it would take to build to where it would be located.

“We do a lot of training for many law enforcement agencies in the region,” he said. “And as we conduct that training, we want to make sure that the facilities that we’re using is conducive to inviting guests in from out of the city of Mobile and throughout the state of Alabama to our training sites. … Hopefully, maybe we get to recruit some of those personnel that come down and train with us,” he said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.