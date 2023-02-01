Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD investigating after finding wrecked vehicle hit by gunfire

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after finding a crashed car that had been hit by gunfire.

Officers responded to Jessie Street near Bank Avenue in reference to a shot fired call around 7:38 p.m. Tuesday and found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and hit a power pole, police said.

There were no victims on the scene, according to authorities.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Infirmary Health Heart Screening
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Infirmary Health Heart Screening
UPDATE: Police arrest 18-year-old accused of distributing drug-laced candy at MGM
UPDATE: Police arrest 18-year-old accused of distributing drug-laced candy at MGM
New details on teens involved with drug-laced candy
UPDATE: Police arrest 18-year-old accused of distributing drug-laced candy at MGM
Two Mobile homes burglarized just minutes apart
Two Mobile homes burglarized just minutes apart