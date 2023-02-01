MPD: Man shows up at AltaPointe with gunshot wound

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man showed up at AltaPointe Health today suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened earlier on Broad Street near Baltimore Street. The man’s injury is not life-threatening, they said.

Police are still investigating what happened. FOX10 will have more information once it becomes available.

