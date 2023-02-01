Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Man shows up at AltaPointe with gunshot wound

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man showed up at AltaPointe Health today suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened earlier on Broad Street near Baltimore Street. The man’s injury is not life-threatening, they said.

Police are still investigating what happened. FOX10 will have more information once it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile Police logo
Cold case arrest made in 2016 Warren Inn Apartments murder
Fairhope 4th-grader getting a Magic Moments trip to NYC
Feds: Mobile ring laundered marijuana profits through casino chips, California cannabis firms
Feds: Mobile ring laundered marijuana profits through casino chips, California cannabis firms
Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail
Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail