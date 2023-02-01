Advertise With Us
MPD: Several suspects, one armed with knife, force their way into residence

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A person was attacked after a number of suspects broke into the victim’s residence, the Mobile Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Weems Drive around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary. According to police, a number of suspects, including two known female subjects, forced their way into the victim’s residence and fought with the victim. One suspect was armed with a knife, police said.

The subjects fled before officers arrived, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

