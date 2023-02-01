Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Haven is gearing up for its annual Mystic Mutts of Revelry parade. The event is set for February 11 at 3pm in Fairhope. All the proceeds benefit The Haven.

Not only are you invited to watch or walk in the parade, but your pet could also be royalty!

Enter your furry four-legged friend for a chance to be crowned King or Queen of MMOR 2023! You can enter the drawing for just $5 per ticket – the more tickets you purchase, the more chances your pet has to win! The deadline to enter for the Royal drawing is 5pm on February 2nd. The King and Queen will have their royal portraits taken at the Haven on Monday, February 6th by Ono Pet Photography. All sales are final.

You will accompany your King or Queen, in a custom-made Royal float - designed and built by the famous Blain Kern Studios in New Orleans - for the MMOR parade! Bring your throws and make the most of your pet’s royal status - it’s SO much fun!

Don’t miss the opportunity for you & your pet to roll in style and be introduced to the MMOR crowd. Purchase your tickets today!

https://mysticmutts.org/

https://www.havenforanimals.org/

