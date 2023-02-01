One vehicle at elementary school hit by bullets after shots fired nearby

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New details on the shots fired near Holloway Elementary Monday reveal an unoccupied car on campus was hit by gunfire.

In total, six unoccupied vehicles were hit by gunfire while Holloway was in session. Police said five of those were in front of a home at the intersection of Caton Avenue and Hart Avenue, right where carline forms.

Police said shots were fired around 1:30 p.m., about an hour and a half before dismissal. The proximity to the school appeared to be about a football field’s distance away.

Principal Metra Turner posted this to the school’s Facebook page 30 minutes after the gunfire:

MCPSS Board member Johnny Hatcher said the school did the right thing, and no children were outside at the time of gunfire.

“They went into action immediately,” said Hatcher. “They secured the school. They made sure the children were safe. They did a phenomenal job. They stayed in touch with the police and did everything that was asked of them.”

He said the school has to be strategic about when they notify parents.

“The last thing you want to do is notify these parents immediately while it is going on,” said Hatcher. “They will rush to that school. It will be a mad rush, and somebody could end up getting hurt that way.”

He added the school cannot control what goes on off-campus.

“This is an incident that happened off campus that was in close proximity, so we just follow protocol to ensure the safety of those children,” he said.

Hatcher said the school was in secure perimeter for about an hour and dismissed as usual at 2:50 p.m.

No one was injured.

