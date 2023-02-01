Police waiting on warrants to arrest teens accused of distributing drug-laced candy at MGM

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -Some new information in the case of a Mary G. Montgomery High School student who went to the hospital after police say she ate drug-laced candy last week.

Semmes Police said they are waiting on at least two warrants from the Strickland Youth center to make the arrests.

Here’s what we know about the three suspects:

Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind said one is an 18-year-old man who will be charged with furnishing a controlled substance to a minor and possession of a synthetic narcotic.

According to Freind, a 15-year-old girl will be charged with possession of a synthetic narcotic too.

A 17-year-old will be charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators said Wednesday, a 15-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after eating drug-laced candy and multiple others got sick from eating the candy they bought online too.

According to detectives, one of the suspects took pictures of 19 customers credit cards while she worked at a fast food restaurant.

She’ll be charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and trafficking in stolen identities. Both are felonies.

We’re told she had some help from her 17-year-old co-worker who took pictures of the credit cards too.

Investigators said the suspects used that stolen credit card information to purchase THC laced candy online and sold it throughout the school.

The girl who went to the hospital is now recovering at home, her mother said.

Police said the suspects should be arrested any day now.

