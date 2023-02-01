Quiet night ahead

(WALA) - We will have quiet conditions going into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will drop off to the mid-50s in most spots.

There will be a little patchy fog around Wednesday morning, but it’s not expected to be as thick. As the day goes along, we will warm back up into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain and storms return Thursday, likely later in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has coastal areas under a level 1 (marginal) risk zone. This means there’s an isolated chance of severe weather, nothing widespread.

Rain will linger into Friday morning and then chilly air will blast in behind this system starting Friday afternoon.

If you’re going to the Conde Cavaliers parade Friday night, you’ll need to bundle up against the wind.

Saturday will start chilly, in the upper 30s, but it will be a beautiful and sunny day with highs in the low 60s. So looks great for the parades that day and the Senior Bowl!

