Rain chances low today, will rise tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The stalled front has nudged its way into our area this morning and this will make things less humid as we start our Wednesday. Rain chances stay low but the temps will vary depending on if you’re closer to the coast or closer to US 84. We are projecting most of you will see highs in the mid 60s today which is much cooler than yesterday, but the front could come back tomorrow as a warm front and that will bring in muggy air as rain chances rise. There is a Level 1 out of 5 severe risk zone for tomorrow so make sure you’re staying weather aware. Rain coverage will be at 60% for Thursday and Thursday night. The sky clears Friday morning and we’ll see gorgeous weather for the end of the week. Highs go from the low 70s tomorrow down to the upper 50s on Friday.

