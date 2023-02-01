Recipes for the Big Game with Tony Chachere’s

Chef Gaye Sandoz with Tony Chachere’s shares two crowd-pleasing dishes for your next tailgate or party!

Tony’s Air Fried Buffalo Chicken Wings w/ with Tony’s Ranch Dressing

INGREDIENTS:

2 lbs wings, separated

1 bottle Tony Chachere’s Butter & Jalapeño Injectable Marinade

Tony Chachere’s Bold Seasoning

For Buffalo Sauce:

12-ounces Red Hot Sauce

6 tablespoons butter

Worcestershire sauce

Tony Chachere’s Bold Seasoning

STEPS:

Mix buffalo sauce ingredients in a bowl.

Preheat Air Fryer to 400 degrees. Inject wings with marinade. Season with Tony’s Bold Seasoning. Place in air fryer and cook at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes.

Toss in sauce.

Serve with: Tony Chachere’s Ranch Salad Dressing and celery sticks.

Tony’s Cream Cheese Chili Dip served with Dipping Corn Chips

INGREDIENTS:

1 box Tony Chachere’s Original Chili Mix

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

I can diced tomatoes with green chile peppers, drained (I used Rotel).

STEPS:

Follow recipe for chili on Tony Chachere’s Chili Mix. Use beans and ground meat in the recipe. Cook and let cool. Use additional chili for hot dogs or entrees.

TONY’S:

Find out more about Tony Chachere’s and all the products they offer on their website. You can also like their Facebook page for updates.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.