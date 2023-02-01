Advertise With Us
Rock League band program offers training for aspiring student musicians

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rock League is a 12-week band program where students will be trained on working together as members of their own band.

Brett Harrington of Mobtown Music and Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Jake Peavy dropped by the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the program.

Rock League

Dates: March 1 - May 24

Registration: www.mobtown-music.com

