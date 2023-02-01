Rock League band program offers training for aspiring student musicians

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rock League is a 12-week band program where students will be trained on working together as members of their own band.

Brett Harrington of Mobtown Music and Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Jake Peavy dropped by the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the program.

Rock League

Dates: March 1 - May 24

Registration: www.mobtown-music.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.