Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in Prichard is now in Mobile County Metro Jail.

In January, Prichard police found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead in the driver seat of his car, shot multiple times. According to a witness, a passenger in the back seat shot at Bush.

Later, investigators identified Keenta Todd as the possible shooter. Until now, he was in the hospital getting medical attention. Prichard police took Todd to jail today on a murder charge.

