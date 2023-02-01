Theodore man arrested on charges of kidnapping, strangling ex-girlfriend

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man wanted on kidnapping and domestic violence charges was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail this morning.

The charges stem from an incident that happened last month. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Bellingrath Road on Dec. 18 in reference to a domestic altercation that occurred at the 3000 block of Clearview Drive. According to Mobile police, Brian Earl Parker kidnapped, assaulted and strangled his ex-girlfriend. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Parker is charged with first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence strangulation or suffocation, and third-degree domestic violence assault. His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday.

