Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Theodore man arrested on charges of kidnapping, strangling ex-girlfriend

Brian Parker
Brian Parker(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man wanted on kidnapping and domestic violence charges was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail this morning.

The charges stem from an incident that happened last month. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Bellingrath Road on Dec. 18 in reference to a domestic altercation that occurred at the 3000 block of Clearview Drive. According to Mobile police, Brian Earl Parker kidnapped, assaulted and strangled his ex-girlfriend. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Parker is charged with first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence strangulation or suffocation, and third-degree domestic violence assault. His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile Police logo
Cold case arrest made in 2016 Warren Inn Apartments murder
Fairhope 4th-grader getting a Magic Moments trip to NYC
Feds: Mobile ring laundered marijuana profits through casino chips, California cannabis firms
Feds: Mobile ring laundered marijuana profits through casino chips, California cannabis firms
MPD: Man shows up at AltaPointe with gunshot wound
MPD: Man shows up at AltaPointe with gunshot wound
Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail
Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail