Two Mobile homes burglarized just minutes apart

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Mobile homeowners were terrorized in the middle of the day when someone broke into their homes, police said.

The crimes happened just thirty minutes apart, not far from each other. Thankfully the homeowners weren’t hurt.

One neighbor sent us a picture of the first scene on Medford drive, near Knollwood and Highway 90. Police said it happened at 11am. You see a large police response after we’re told an elderly woman was in her house when she heard her back door glass break. Police said she walked outside and saw a man standing in her den and yelled at him to get out. The burglar left.

About 40 minutes later and less than three miles away, another woman was also home alone when a burglar broke threw her carport door on highway 90 near Azalea. The woman yelled at the man, telling him she had a gun. He apparently tried to grab a laptop, but left without it.

A bit of good news in all this, nothing was taken from the homes.

If you know anything about these crimes or maybe saw something suspicious in those areas, call Mobile Police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.