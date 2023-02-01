What to know: planning for Mardi Gras parking this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Mardi Gras parade of the season is just two days away.

Large crowds mean folks may soon be vying for the best parking spots in Downtown Mobile.

Many locals say parking can be a hassle unless you plan ahead.

“It’s not that bad but you have to get out there early enough before the parades to do that. I would do it at least forty-five minutes to an hour before because the traffic and everybody getting off work downtown,” said Lana Phillips.

Others say paying for parking is the easiest route.

“Sometimes paying to park is more convenient. It’s up to you and where you want to hike because free parking is further but I pay to park,” said Nicole Moore.

Parking areas will be at various locations. The City says they’ve been working to make the flow of traffic easier.

“The City controls about 2100 parking spots but there’s about 6000 parking spots available through the various parking vendors that we work with. You look at the Convention Center, Civic Center, and Cruise Ship Terminal also along the lots we have Downtown,” said Joe Snowden, Executive Director of Administrative Services for the City of Mobile.

Parking fees will vary and change, according to Snowden.

“They have changed for Mardi Gras, so they are changing those prices for parades.”

He advises you to be safe, cautious, and alert where you park.

MPD says you could be towed if you don’t follow the rules.

“Be very careful and read those signs because there are restrictions and depending on the parade routes- you don’t want to park on the street,” added Snowden.

The City’s interactive online map is a helpful tool if you want to plan ahead. It shows exactly where you can park and what type of parking is allowed.

“Look for genuine, safe parking. A lot of people take it upon themselves to park in areas that are not designated for parking and that’s where they get in trouble. Look for places to park safely,” stated Snowden.

