Big Game Party Tips

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Former All-Pro NFL Fullback Ovie Mughelli shares his favorite ideas for creating a memorable game day experience. He also gives his top tips to liven up any tailgate or game-watching party.

Interviews courtesy Violife, Good Foods, CKE Restaurants and Lipton.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.