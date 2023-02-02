The city of Mobile is accepting applications for the “YES” initiative summer internship program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Are you interested in giving back? The city of Mobile needs employers who are interested in hosting interns through their “YES” initiative.

For years, the Youth Empowered for Success (Y.E.S) initiative has helped teens and college-aged adults in Mobile gain valuable workforce experience.

The city is now accepting applications for the summer internship program which starts in June. employers who are interested have until February 16th at 5 p.m. to get those applications in.

The city says young professionals will be on hand to staff local businesses each season within a maximum availability of 160 hours.

Once those applications are in, the city of Mobile will start the interview process and will use a number of factors to determine the placement of potential “yes” interns.

You can apply by clicking this link.

