Conde Cavaliers to kick off Mardi Gras in Mobile Friday

Conde Cavaliers prepare for Mardi Gras parade. (File photo)
Conde Cavaliers prepare for Mardi Gras parade. (File photo)(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a less than 24 hours, the streets of downtown Mobile will be filled with revelers and floats as the Conde Cavaliers kick off the Mardi Gras season in the Port City.

There will be plenty of floats, throws, and great food for you to enjoy.

The theme this year is “Medieval Legends.”

The parade rolls at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 along Route A.

