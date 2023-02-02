Conde Cavaliers to kick off Mardi Gras in Mobile Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a less than 24 hours, the streets of downtown Mobile will be filled with revelers and floats as the Conde Cavaliers kick off the Mardi Gras season in the Port City.

There will be plenty of floats, throws, and great food for you to enjoy.

The theme this year is “Medieval Legends.”

The parade rolls at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 along Route A.

