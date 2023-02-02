Daphne mayor announces he’s cancer-free

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - After a monthslong battle with cancer, the mayor of Daphne announced yesterday on Facebook that he’s now cancer-free.

Mayor Robin LeJeune was first diagnosed with stage-three colon cancer nearly a year ago. He underwent surgery and months of chemotherapy beginning in June. His last treatment was Jan. 3.

This week, his doctor gave him the all-clear and LeJeune celebrated by ringing the bell surrounded by family. Lejeune credited his faith and support from family, co-workers and his care team at infirmary cancer care for pulling through and encourages everyone to follow the recommended guidelines for colon cancer screenings.

