Day 2 of Senior Bowl practice

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s day two of practices for the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Players took full advantage of the day and soaked up every ounce of knowledge from their coaches.

Yesterday was the day to get accumulated since many haven’t played since the end of their seasons.

Today, the guys began to settle in and shake off those nerves. While the climb to the next level can be a difficult one, NFL scouts were liking what they saw out there.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was in attendance and his presence was felt. Each player definitely turned up the heat.

Laurel Mississippi native and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young says this is the best place to showcase his strengths as a player and build that bridge to the nfl.

“You know I think it’s really a bigger stage you know it’s kind of to show what I can do I think a lot more people have a lot more eyes on this game and they’re looking into it more deeply than they might look into another game really because of the competition level you know everybody here is probably going to be playing in the NFL at some point. So, I think that this is a great chance to really create value.”

They say the draft starts on Mobile and based on last year’s draft, that seems to be true. In 2022, 106 players from the Senior Bowl were selected in the NFL draft. That’s 82 percent of the players who participated in the Senior Bowl and 40 percent of the 2022 draft class.

Six players were drafted in the first round. All 32 NFL teams selected at least one player from the Senior Bowl and 12 teams selected four or more, so it’s no secret that the senior bowl is a great opportunity to improve a player’s draft stock. Alabama offensive lineman, Tyler Steen, is going to use this week to do just that.

“I really just want to keep improving on my consistency, keep improving on my technique, definitely hand placement and stuff like that. And just you know keep stacking days really just keep improving every day. Keep getting better every day.”

Kickoff for the Reese’s Senior Bowl is Saturday at 1:30PM.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.