The Delicious Dietitian

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Delicious Dietitian says their passion is to help others improve their health using food as medicine. They counsel patients on making sustainable lifestyle changes as well as extensive knowledge of medical nutrition therapy.

The Delicious Dietitian – services provided in the State of Alabama where we are licensed.

Contact number – 251.478.2233

Website – www.4tdd.com

