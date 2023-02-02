Discrepancy discovered between Mobile, FBI crime stats for city

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is an apparent discrepancy between the Police Department’s tabulation of homicides and statistics compiled by the FBI.

According to the agency’s Uniform Crime Report, Mobile had 111 murders and non-negligent homicides in Mobile in 2021. That is more than twice the 51 and the city has reported.

The FBI report also has higher numbers for other offenses, such as robbery, rape and aggravated assault.

FOX10 News is working get an explanation from city officials.

This comes on the heels of a study declaring the city of Mobile as the second-most dangerous city in America. That study was based on the numbers recorded in the FBI report.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.