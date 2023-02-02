Advertise With Us
Dr. Danielle Bayer discusses heart disease in women

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - February is Heart Health Month. Unfortunately, heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death even through the pandemic era and beyond.

Dr. Danielle Bayer from Mobile Heart Specialists visited FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about how women can protect themself from heart disease.

---

