February events with Mobile Parks and Recreation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Parks and Recreation has a big February lined up. See below for a look at some of the events!

February 2023 Events

2.1.23 Black History Month Event 1 of 4

6—9PM

Sullivan Community Center

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Seminar. This event will be held at Sullivan Community Center from 6-9PM. This informative seminar is a great training/session for anyone who is looking to take a deeper dive into DEI. This training is free to attend, no registration is required. It is great for friends, families, team building, school clubs/organizations, and even staff for small businesses!

2.8.23 Black History Month Event 2 of 4

6-9PM

Hillsdale Community Center

Family portraits are not a thing of the past! Head out to Hillsdale, bring the family, and wear your Sunday best. Free family portraits will be taken. Both print and digital copies of your photo will be available to you and your family.

2.10.23 ArtWalk/FNL

5-10PM Cathedral Square

ArtWalk is being framed a little different this month. With the second Friday of February falling during Mardi Gras, ArtWalk will not be held in the “traditional” sense. Everyone is encouraged to visit your favorite downtown galleries during regular business hours. On the night of 2nd Friday, MPRD will be hosting the first Friday Night Live of the year, which will be – for the 2nd year in a row, a Brass Band Showcase! 6 different second line bands will take the stage in Cathedral Square. Enjoy the music with us, in the park, and let the good times roll!

2.11.23 Saturdays at the Coop

7-10 PM

Cooper Riverside Park

Saturdays at the Coop returns for month #2 of 2023. This month’s featured band is a High-Octane Party band called “Chaos Complete”. They are sure to have you on your feet all night long. Come and enjoy an evening on the waterfront, listening to music, and dancing under the stars. Be sure to bring chairs/blankets, snacks, friends, and family! We hope to see you there.

2.15.23 Black History Month Event 3 of 4

6-9PM Herndon Sage Park

The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation is hosting their first Community Walk and Talk for week #3 of black history month. This Community Walk and Talk will provide citizens of Mobile a comfortable/relaxed environment to interact and engage with community leaders. 20+ black leaders from around the Mobile area will be in attendance, walking and talking with anyone who would like to spend some time engaging. We hope you use this opportunity to get to know people from around your community a little bit better!

2.17.23 – Hillsdale Community Center Mardi Gras Event

10:00a – 2:00p

Hillsdale Community Center

Free event. All ages are welcome! Enjoy float parade, beads/throws, motorcade, music, and best umbrella contest. Bring your best decorated Mardi Gras umbrella to participate. No registration is required for the event or for the contest. Refreshments will be provided. Hosted by Hillsdale Community Center.

558 E. Felhorn Road. Mobile, AL

2.22.23 Black History Month 4 of 4

6-9 PM Harmon Community Center

The final event for Black History Month Celebrations with the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department will be held at Harmon Community Center. This Teen Night/Celebration will include music, games, fun…and the featured event: Teen Talent Show.

2.24.23 – Mardi Gras Sneaker Ball

6:00 -11:00p

Civic Center: Expo Hall

Hosted by Breakthrough Teens. Open to teens 13-18 years old. Free event, but registration is highly encouraged. Registration can be found: MPRD.RecDesk.com. Dress Up. Dress Down. Dress to dance. Throw on some sneakers and enjoy live music and refreshments as you dance the night away!

401 Civic Center Drive, Mobile, AL

-Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food trucks wishing to participate in any events can reach out to us at MPRDevents@cityofmobile.org

-Anyone interested in Volunteering can reach out to: mprdvolunteers@cityofmobile.org

City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation

48 N Sage Ave. Mobile, AL

@MobileParksAndRec

@CityOfMobileEvents

www.MobileParksAndRec.org

