Five shot, two dead, and one in custody— ECSO needs help finding more suspects

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A busy few days for Escambia County, Florida Sheriffs deputies. Two people are dead, five others shot, and one person is in custody.

Deputies said they need the public’s help finding every suspect, and it all started at a large house party early Sunday morning.

According to ECSO, about 100 people were at a house party on Pin High Drive when around 1 a.m. Sunday, shots were fired. Authorities said four men showed up with guns and shot two people. One died.

Sheriff Simmons said no neighbors alerted the sheriffs of the party until after shots were fired.

“There were people that were coming and going, not the ones that ended up shooting, but alot of people had guns,” said Simmons. “A lot of people had guns in their pockets and had guns under their arms. We had up to 100 people there, and no one called us. No one called us until shots were fired.”

Another incident happened Tuesday. ECSO said they found a man shot and killed off Blue Angel Parkway in a burned, stolen vehicle. They said the man was from Alabama, but it’s unclear where in Alabama.

Another incident happened late Tuesday night. Sheriffs responded to Peachtree Commons to shots fired. The victims drove themselves to Perdido Emergency Room where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said one of the victim’s sisters headed to the hospital to see her brother, when her vehicle was riddled by bullets.

Deputies said they found that suspect on Fairfield Drive after he abandoned his car and ran through the Mayfair area. An all night manhunt ended early Wednesday morning when 19 year old Tracy Posey was arrested.

Also Tuesday night, deputies responded to a 14 year old and 17 year old shot on Dogwood Drive. They are expected to be okay.

Sheriff Simmons said he needs the public’s help in tracking down every single suspect in each of these five cases, and he believed some of these shootings may be linked to ongoing retaliatory “beef” from 2020.

If you have any information, reach out to ECSO.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.