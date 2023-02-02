iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media is giving us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

SENIOR BOWL -

SENIOR BOWL SUMMIT- Thurs 6pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre

A Stage Divided: A Night with Tide and Tiger Legends. The annual Senior Bowl Summit brings together Alabama and Auburn greats, including Shaun Alexander, Ozzie Newsome, Cornelius Bennett, Ronnie Brown, and Jason Campbell on stage for a memorable night as we listen to the best stories about their greatest moments as members of the Tide and Tigers.

PLAYER PARADE- Friday at 6pm, downtown Mobile

Kick off Mardi Gras season by joining us on the parade route from the Renaissance Hotel® on Royal Street and then west on St. Francis past Bienville Square for the annual Mardi Gras player parade. Local high school marching bands, our players in their college jerseys, college mascots, local dignitaries and NFL® cheerleaders will precede the Conde Cavaliers parade! Players will be throwing candy, beads, mini footballs, and more! This is a great opportunity to high-five the players or take a selfie with them.

SENIOR BOWL STREET PARTY / CONCERT with NELLY- Friday at 8pm, after Conde Cavalier parade, Mardi Gras Park, downtown Mobile

Free concert with Grammy-award-winning artist Nelly after Friday’s parade

GAMEDAY, SATURDAY: SENIOR BOWL FAN FEST- Sat 10:30am, South Lawn, Hancock Whitney Stadium, USA campus

The Senior Bowl Fan Fest will be located on the southwest lawn of Hancock Whitney Stadium! This fun zone will include food, inflatables, yard games and other family-fun activities. Stop by for a quick bite, meet the New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe and college mascots from across the country.

PLUS A FREE CONCERT at 12 NOON with Alabama’s own TIERA KENNEDY outside of the stadium at the South Lawn in the Tailgate Party area before the game (12 noon) with 95 KSJ and iHeart Gulf Coast!

REESE’S SENIOR BOWL GAME- Sat 1:30pm, Hancock-Whitney Stadium, USA campus

The 74rd annual Reese’s Senior Bowl is set to showcase the best college football players from around the country.More than 600 NFL staff and personnel will be on site during the week to scout the elite talent to be showcased at the game.

The Senior Bowl will be televised on the NFL Network. And you can listen to the game on 96.1 The Rocket and iHeartRadio.

PENSACOLA DOUBLE BRIDGE RUN - 15K-7:00AM (Maritime Park, Pensacola); 5K- 8:30AM (Daniel Dr., Gulf Breeze – Adjacent to the Football Stadium)

One of the premier 15K races in the country, the course carries runners over two bridges, across Pensacola Bay and Santa Rosa Sound. It will run from downtown Pensacola with a tour that includes the historic district, and picturesque Bayfront Parkway, a run through Gulf Breeze, and onto Pensacola Beach. The 5K invites both runners and walkers to travel from Gulf Breeze to beautiful Pensacola Beach on Santa Rosa Island and the Gulf Islands Seashore. CLICK HERE

SKETCH DAY AT THE HISTORY MUSEUM OF MOBILE - Sun 2pm-4pm, History Museum of Mobile, downtown Mobile

Join us for an afternoon of sketching at the History Museum of Mobile with the Mobile Arts Council. Attendance is FREE. Bring your sketch pad and drawing materials. Attendees are welcome to sketch their environment and the details of the Museum’s exhibit “Dressing the Abbey”, which offers an installation of the iconic wardrobe of the beloved series, “Downton Abbey”.

*This event will be held during the History Museum’s “Free First Sunday”*

CLICK HERE

MARDI GRAS PARADES

FRIDAY:

Conde Cavaliers- Fri 6:30pm, downtown Mobile

SATURDAY:

Ocean Springs Elks Club Carnival Parade, Sat 1pm, downtown Ocean Springs

Krewe Unique Mardi Gras Parade, Sat 1:30pm, downtown Ocean Springs

Bayport Parading Society, Mystic DJ Riders, Sat 2pm, downtown Mobile

Order of the Rolling River, Sat 2pm (DIP/Dauphin Island Parkway Mobile)

Pharaohs, Conde Explorers, Sat 6:30pm, downtown Mobile

SUNDAY:

Massacre Island Secret Society, Sun 6:30pm, Dauphin Island

---

