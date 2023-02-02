Law enforcement presence at Theodore High a precautionary measure after threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students, parents and school staff members may have noticed a presence of law enforcement at Theodore High School today.

A Mobile County Public School System official tells FOX10 News that officers are there out of an abundance of caution after dealing with a threat on social media Wednesday night. The person who made the threat was identified and is not at the school today, the official said.

The official said the matter is being dealt with through law enforcement and the student code of conduct.

Meanwhile, the school was locked down today in an unrelated matter. The official said it is a random drug metal detector test day at the school, and the campus is locked down for that.

