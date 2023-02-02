Man arrested for making terroristic threats against St. Paul’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested for making terroristic threats against St. Paul’s Episcopal School’s students and faculty, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to the man on Sep. 7, 2022 for making threats to the faculty and students.

Multiple reports were made about the mans behavior over a span of several months and an arrest was made on Wednesday, according to MPD.

Christopher Gruenewald, 41, is charged with making terroristic threats, according to police.

---

