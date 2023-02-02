Mobile police add extra lighting to parade routes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras in the Port City officially kicks off tomorrow night. Even after the New Year’s Eve shooting, parade goers are still looking forward to the party.

“You’re always going to have safety concerns,” said Lismer Williams Jr. “You’ve always got to worry about it but that’s going to happen it’s no different here than anywhere else. You can’t let that control your life.”

With thousands packing the parade route for the Conde Cavaliers some say it’s best to be careful where you stand.

“Just keep yourself out of these dark areas,” said Paul Williams.

“There’s some dark areas around here,” said Lismer Williams Jr.

This year it will be a little easier and brighter at the parades. The Mobile Police Department purchased some extra lighting for some of the darker parts of the route.

“The idea is we light up these poorly lit areas to keep nefarious individuals from coming and loitering in these areas that would do something that we don’t necessarily want them doing in the way of criminal activity,” said Prine.

Mobile Police officers have already started putting the lights throughout some of the normally busy parts of the route. parade goers say the extra lights are a good idea and are looking forward to letting the good times roll again.

“Anything to make it safer would be a great idea. Ultimately just keep your head on a swivel and watch where you go,” said Williams. “Just come out and have a good time. Mardi Gras is for people who don’t do things like that.”

Speaking of light, officers will have their stationary blue lights on to make it easier to find them if you need help or notice anything suspicious.

