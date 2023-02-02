Mobile Police: Man Assaults Man and Woman in Motel Room During Burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You might call this FOX10 News Fugitive Files crime a real “Smash and Grab.” According to M-P-D, 28 year old Christian Dyson “smashed” two people, before “grabbing” what he claimed they took from him.

Investigators tell FOX10 News, last week, Dyson saw a woman he knew standing outside a Highway 90 motel. She and a man- he also knew-had his backpack and cash, according to police. They say Dyson started running after the woman, who tried to scurry back in her motel room, and block Dyson from getting in. It didn’t work. According to investigators, Dyson forced his way in, smacked the woman across the face, then, when the guy tried to intervene, punched him several times. He demanded they give him his personal belongings. He left after that, and hasn’t been seen since.

Christian Dyson is 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous because police say he pulled a knife on the pair, but never used it. He’s charged with First Degree Burglary.

If you have seen ChristianDyson, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name.

