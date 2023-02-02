Mom Chat with Chelsey: NICU

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this new Mom Chat with Chelsey, Chelsey speaks with Courtney Thompson, NICU RN and Parent Educator at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital. She has advice for parents whose babies are in the NICU. Courtney explains how her team strives to encourage you and serve your littles.

Chelsey also sits down with her friend, Shelby Myers Journalist, to talk about her precious son Baker and his journey in the UAB - The University of Alabama at Birmingham NICU.

It’s an amazing story of dedication, strength, perseverance and true love between a mother and son. Visit this website for more information on the NICU at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.