Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon was man gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed.

Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car.

They say the shooter, Michael Anthony Holder, is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say it could be weeks before Holder is released from the hospital.

According to Chief Deputy Brad Warrick this all started when Holder went to his ex-wife’s home not only to shoot and kill Wainwright but also kill himself.

“It was basically a lover’s quarrel or whatever on his part and I do think that’s how it went down,” Warrick said.

On Saturday, deputies were called out to a house on Old Highway 63. The caller saying that a man could be dead.

Once deputies got there they found Wainwright in the front seat of his Dodge Challenger, shot multiple times.

“Man was deceased and it was multiple gunshot wounds,” Deputy Warrick said. “Multiple rounds had been fired inside the vehicle. I counted 27, 28 rounds through the hood and the windshield of the vehicle.”

According to investigators the house where the shooting happened is where Holder’s ex-wife lives.

Deputy Warrick says Holder was hiding, waiting on Wainwright and his girlfriend to pull up together to confront them with a loaded rifle.

“They pulled up in the yard, got out of the vehicle, he come out from inside of her home which was not their home. It was her home after the divorce,” Warrick explained. “And she confronted him and he started shooting. She ran into the woods.”

Deputy Warrick says during the shooting Holder also got into a gun battle with the neighbor. The homeowner’s stepfather.

“Her father, actually her stepfather, heard the shots and came down there with his gun. Apparently he took fire also from Mr. Holder. He did return some fire. We still think the gunshot wound is self inflicted,” he said.

Wainwright, a Mount Vernon native, was a former youth coach in Citronelle.

His funeral is planned for next Tuesday. The family is asking all donations go to Freemans’s Funeral Home in Citronelle.

Deputy Warrick says Holder is in stable condition, heavily sedated, at a hospital in Jackson.

The warrant for the charge of murder will be signed once he’s released.

