MPD Women in Policing Series: Maj. Linda Tims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rising through the ranks of the Mobile Police Department -- Major Linda Tims currently serves as Section Commander of Criminal Investigations, before that Special Investigations Commander -- making her the only woman to lead both investigative units. She’s also now the highest-ranked woman in the department.

“To be honest with you -- I chose law enforcement as a career because at the time -- I needed a job. However, unbeknownest to me law enforcement was my calling from God. I actually fell in love with the job. I quickly realized that I had a gift for connecting with individuals who were committing crimes and my communication skills allowed me to bring the criminal cases to a resolve,” said Maj. Tims.

Tims -- worked hard, took notes, and credits a lot of her success to guidance from her mentors.

“It’s very important to have mentors. I was blessed to have Chief of Staff James Barber and Director Lawrence Battiste, and Retired Major Prentiss Lawson as my mentors. They helped me develop my career -- and they played crucial role in helping me choose my path because I followed their footsteps,” said Maj. Tims.

Also paying it forward -- she’s mentored countless men and women during her 32 years -- including Corporal Katrina Frazier -- who says Major Tims has paved the way for so many women.

“The advice that I would give the females that are just starting their careers in law enforcement is to not expect everything to be given to them. And for them to earn everything that they receive and to always apply themselves to getting more education and training,” said Maj. Tims.

But her most important piece of advice -- always treat a victim as a victim -- regardless of the circumstances.

“For example if they are a drug addict, a prostitute, homeless, or whatever the circumstances may be -- if they have been victimized -- they are a victim. No matter how we feel about the person -- always remember -- somebody loves that individual. When you understand that -- people will see you as being genuine and you will be well respected in the community. Trust me,” said Maj. Tims.

The Mobile Police Department offers many benefits, professional training, and services to qualified individuals ready to begin a career in law enforcement. Click the link below or call our Public Safety Recruiter, Tony McCarron, at 251-554-2298 or https://bluebythebay.com/.

---

