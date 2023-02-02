Murder suspect arrested while out on bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD.

MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on foot.

Two other passengers in the vehicle were detained and the driver was later found and had marijuana in his possession, according to authorities.

The two passengers were released and Michael Lambert, 20, was arrested, according to police.

Lambert is one of the suspects in the murder of Jamartez Tucker in 2021 and was awaiting trial while out on bond.

