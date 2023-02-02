Advertise With Us
New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

Cuisines

BBQ American Ribs

2617 Dauphin StMobile, AL 36606

(251) 217-7159

Business Hours

Mon - Thu: 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM Fri & Sat: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM Sun:11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

