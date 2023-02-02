New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

Cuisines

BBQ American Ribs

2617 Dauphin StMobile, AL 36606

(251) 217-7159

Business Hours

Mon - Thu: 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM Fri & Sat: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM Sun:11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.