Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

No injuries reported after shots fired near apartment complex

(Atlanta News First)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after an argument led to gunfire Wednesday night near an apartment complex, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to Park West Apartments, 1701 Hillcrest Rd., around 9:38 p.m. in reference to several shots fired in the area.

The shots rang out following an argument among multiple people, according to MPD.

Although no one was hurt, two unoccupied vehicles and three occupied apartments were struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD logo
Discrepancy discovered between Mobile, FBI crime stats for city
MPD: Man shows up at AltaPointe with gunshot wound
MPD: Man shows up at AltaPointe with gunshot wound
MCSO: Three teenagers facing charges after MGM student comes in contact with laced candy
MCSO: Three teens face charges after MGM student comes in contact with laced candy
New details on teens involved with drug-laced candy
UPDATE: Semmes police arrest 2 more teens in drug-laced candy incident at MGM