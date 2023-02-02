No injuries reported after shots fired near apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after an argument led to gunfire Wednesday night near an apartment complex, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to Park West Apartments, 1701 Hillcrest Rd., around 9:38 p.m. in reference to several shots fired in the area.

The shots rang out following an argument among multiple people, according to MPD.

Although no one was hurt, two unoccupied vehicles and three occupied apartments were struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

