Open house and site tours scheduled this week for Brookley by the Bay project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Anticipation is building as the city of mobile gets closer to revealing the plans for the Brookley By the Bay project

The city is hosting another public meeting Thursday night.

This is the first meeting of the year. And Thursday, we’re expected to get a first look at the final master plan for that brand-new waterfront park.

It all happens from 5:30 until 7: 30 at the Harmon-Thomas Community Center on Belfast Street.

The city and its designers have been working with residents for months to come up with ideas for the 98-acre property.

Several ideas have been floated around like a disc golf course, and we’ve even heard talks of a beach.

This is the first of two meetings this week. The second will be on Saturday. That one will include a site tour of the area.

There will be two opportunities Saturday morning. one at 9:30 and the other at 10:30.

If you plan on going to either the site tours or the open house, you must RSVP. You can do so by clicking this link.

