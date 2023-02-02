Rain will return, but no severe weather problems

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rain looks to return today across the Gulf Coast, but thankfully we won’t see any severe weather issues. Highs today will climb to the upper 60s for most spots, and rain coverage increases to 70% this afternoon and overnight tonight. Make sure you have the rain gear with you and that you drive safely as you do any travelling later today. Our temps fall big time once the rain moves in so it will mostly be cold rain.

We’ll see temps in the low 40s by daybreak tomorrow so it won’t get cold enough for any winter precip issues. The sky becomes Sunny by tomorrow morning with a high in the upper 50s and we’ll have harsh North winds. As for the weekend, we will be mostly dry with highs in the low 60s so no problems for the Senior Bowl. Temps warm back up into the low 70s by Tuesday.

