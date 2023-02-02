Recipe: Lucy’s Red Beans & Rice

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb Conecuh or other smoked sausage, cut into bite size pieces

1 Finely chopped onion

3 ribs Finely chopped celery

1 finely chopped green bell pepper

15 oz tomato sauce

3, 15 ½ oz cans red kidney beans, only 1 drained

½ teaspoon ground sage

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

2 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s or other Creole seasoning

2 teaspoon syrup, such as Alaga

STEPS:

Heat a pot over medium high heat and add sausage. Cook for 5 minutes until it begins to brown. Add syrup and stir to combine.

Add onion, celery and bell pepper and continue to cook over medium high heat for 5-10 minutes until vegetables soften.

Add tomato sauce, kidney beans, sage, thyme, cayenne, and creole seasoning. Stir well and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to simmer and bubble over medium low for 20 minutes. Serve over rice.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

