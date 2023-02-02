MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mark your calendar! Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphones will be out soon.

Samsung unveiling its latest Galaxy S smartphones at its annual Unpacked event.

The new lineup looks similar to last year’s models, but with new photo features, a longer lasting battery life (faster charging speeds) and an exclusive chip.

The phones are said to offer improved video stabilization, Nightography and a Super HDR selfie camera.

Galaxy S23 Ultra, which comes with Samsung’s signature S pen, will start at $1,199.99, while the Galaxy S23+ starts at $999.99 and Galaxy S23 starts at $799.99.

The new lineup, which is available for pre-order starting on Wednesday, comes in four matte colors: black, cream, green and lavender. Other colors, such as lime, graphite, sky blue and red, will be available for purchase directly on Samsung.com.

The company also showed off its latest flagship PC Galaxy Book3 series: the high-end Galaxy Book3 Ultra ($2,399.99); the Book3 Pro 360 ($1899.99) -- featuring a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with S Pen functionality; and the Galaxy Book3 Pro ($1449), a thin clamshell laptop.

The launch comes at as Samsung and other tech companies confront broader economic uncertainty that could push consumers to rethink their spending.

Instagram’s founders are back with a new app

More than four years after Instagram’s founders left the company, they’re back with a new app.

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger on Tuesday announced the launch of Artifact, an app that promises “a personalized news feed” powered by artificial intelligence.

In an Instagram post, Krieger said he and Systrom “have been working with a talented team” for more than a year to launch the service. “We’re gradually letting people in as we scale up,” Krieger wrote. A wait list to join opened to the public Tuesday.

Unlike Instagram, the app is more focused on articles rather than photos. Artifact will recommend content based on interests and allow for discussion with friends, according to Platformer, which was first to report the launch.

