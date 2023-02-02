Special Spectators Fundraiser welcomes AL & NFL Legend Ozzie Newsome

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good music, good food, and an even greater cause. The 3rd Annual Special Spectators Fundraiser packed Moe’s BBQ Downtown Wednesday night. Their mission -- to raise money to continue giving sick kids all access VIP college game day experiences.

“Soaking in all of the great support we get from the Mobile community. It’s just a fun night for everyone -- and we get to raise some money for Special Spectators, which means serving more seriously ill kids,” said Blake Rockwell, Special Spectators Exec. Director.

It’s also a reunion for past Special Spectators and their families. Now 17-years-old -- Christian Hardy recalls his time on the field 3 years ago.

“It really just makes me think of all the special memories I had -- back when I went to the game and everything -- running out with all of the mascots and everything. Just looking at these people... These people were around me when I was doing all that. That’s really what I remember -- it was really great. A great experience,” recalled Hardy.

They even had a chance to get autographs from some of this year’s Senior Bowl standouts -- who are taking it all in.

“Being able to come back and see kids have a dream just like we did when were younger and being able to be around them... encourage them to keep doing what they are doing. And out of this week -- I just expect to keep getting better,” said McClendon Curtis, UT Cattanooga.

“I came from a small school -- and I know that a lot of the question marks from my game -- came from not playing against the best competition. So I’m excited about being around the best competition and continue to make plays,” said Tyson Bagent, Shepherd University Quarterback.

A big chunk of the money raised from silent auction of Riddell helmets -- including a split Bama/Browns helmet honoring this year’s special guest -- Alabama Crimson Tide and NFL legend Ozzie Newsome.

“Anytime I get a chance to come back -- I played in the Senior Bowl, I’ve coached in the Senior Bowl -- and i’ve been scouting it... So it’s always a great week for me,” said Newsome.

Having done it all -- Newsome has some solid advice for these young athletes looking to go pro!

“Between now and the draft -- get yourself ready to play football. But the other part of that -- only so many of them get a chance -- so make sure you get that education,” said Newsome.

Half the money raised -- stays at USA Children’s and women’s Hospital.

