Aqualyn Kennedy discusses the Women of Impact Campaign

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Aqualyn Kennedy visited the FOX10 News Studios. She sat down with Lenise Ligon to talk about the Women of Impact Campaign and share her personal survivor story and advocacy.

