Becoming sunny, but windy and chilly

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cold rain from last night was moving out and as of 5 a.m. the last leg of that rain was tracking east of I-65. Not only that, our sky is clearing as well. That means most of your Friday will be sunny but it will be windy and chilly.

Temperatures started off in the mid 40s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll climb to the upper 50s this afternoon. Wind speeds will be in the 15-30 mph range out of the north during the day. Temps will drop down to the low 30s by dawn on Saturday. We’ll see a high back in the low 60s on Saturday with no chance for rain during the Senior Bowl and rain chances stay low through Sunday. We see 20-50% coverage of rain coming back as we head into next week. Temps will warm back up to the mid 70s by Tuesday as well.

---

